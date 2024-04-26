Magna Motors revs up the new future-forward Hyundai vehicles Loop Jamaica

Magna Motors Dealership Limited, the exclusive distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Jamaica, celebrated a night of innovation and progress at their state-of-the-art showroom at 7 Oxford Road.

Their main objective, however, was to unveil their 2024 vehicle lineup – the all-new Hyundai 2.0.

The unveiling marked a significant step forward as Magna Motors demonstrated its commitment to leading the charge towards innovative mobility solutions that fuel progress for humanity and shape the future of transportation.

Amidst the party favours of music and fare, guests – including loyal Hyundai customers, partners, members of corporate Jamaica, the Magna Motors team, and others, engaged in an immersive touch-point exploration of the vehicles on display.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Magna Motors Dealership Limited, Erick Gutierrez, proudly addressed guests, highlighting the brand’s journey since the beginning of its operations in Jamaica in 2015, and the value that they have been able to bring to the market.

‘Magna Motors has grown to become one of the leading auto brands on the island,’ he stated, reflecting on the brand’s achievements and underscoring its dedication to providing consumers with reliable, safe, and modern-premium transportation mobility.

Gutierrez provided insight into the new Hyundai Kona Hybrid and the versatile fifth generation Hyundai Santa Fe, which is a visual manifestation of the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly solutions and premium design.

Guests marveled at the new look with bold design, sleek lines, and innovative features.

Hyundai product specialists Marcus Garcia and Kenny Rodriguez were on hand to provide detailed walkthroughs of the vehicles, emphasizing their advanced technology, safety features, and impressive fuel efficiency.

Etmour Williams, the commercial and customer relationship manager at Magna Motors Dealership Limited spoke enthusiastically about their new vehicles and his gratitude to attendees, while hinting at the developmental stages of the execution.

‘For the last eight years, we’ve been growing as a brand because Jamaicans trusted in us, so we are thankful to our customers and all our other wonderful stakeholders.’

Williams continued, teasing plans for the near future, saying ‘…we are excited about the future, with big things coming within the next few weeks. Stay tuned as we continue to innovate and elevate the automotive experience for all.’