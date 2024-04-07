Man dies in fiery St James crash Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Man dies in fiery St James crash
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Driver dies in fiery St James crash

Jamaica News
Loop News

59 minutes ago

The motor vehicle after the cooling down operation by firefighters.

The police in Montego Bay, St James are investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of the driver on the Long Hill main road in St James on Saturday evening.

The identity of the deceased has not been released by the police.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 6:56pm, a Nissan Pulsar motor car was being driven from the direction of Anchovy, heading towards Reading, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a retaining wall.

The vehicle reportedly burst into flames on impact.

The police and fire department were contacted. Following cooling down operations, the charred remains were taken from the rubble.

Investigations are ongoing.

