Man fatally stabbed in Kingston; man called Jackfruit charged Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Man fatally stabbed in Kingston; vendor called Jackfruit charged

Loop News

40 minutes ago

Thirty-six-year-old higgler Damion Lewis, otherwise called ‘Jackfruit’ and ‘Rasta’, of Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 2 has been charged with the stabbing murder of a man along North Parade, Kingston on Monday, March 11.

Dead is 27-year-old Shander Paul Williams of Rockingham Road, Kingston 2.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 9:10 am, a verbal altercation developed between Lewis and Williams.

The squabble became physical after Williams tried to walk away from Lewis, who had attacked him.

Knives were brought into play, and Williams managed to inflict a stab wound to his attacker’s abdomen after he was stabbed to the neck.

Both men were transported to hospital where Williams succumbed to his injury, and Lewis was treated and admitted under police guard.

Murder charge was laid against Lewis on Monday, March 25 after he was released from hospital. A court date is being arranged for him.

