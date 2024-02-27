Man held with firearm at polling station in Olympic Way, Kingston Loop Jamaica

One man was arrested following the seizure of a firearm at Olympic Way, Kingston 11 on Monday, February 26 during the Local Government Election.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that at about 12:50 pm, the suspect was at a polling station in the area when he was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the security forces.

He was accosted and a knapsack he was carrying searched. One Glock 26 Pistol fitted with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was found in his possession.

He was arrested in relation to the seizure; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.