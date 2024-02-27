Man held with firearm at polling station in Olympic Way, Kingston Loop Jamaica

Man held with firearm at polling station in Olympic Way, Kingston Loop Jamaica
One man was arrested following the seizure of a firearm at Olympic Way, Kingston 11 on Monday, February 26 during the Local Government Election.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that at about 12:50 pm, the suspect was at a polling station in the area when he was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the security forces.

He was accosted and a knapsack he was carrying searched. One Glock 26 Pistol fitted with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges was found in his possession.

He was arrested in relation to the seizure; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

