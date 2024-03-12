Man on rape, larceny charges absconds after bail – cops Loop Jamaica

The police in St Elizabeth are appealing to a man who absconded bail to surrender immediately.

He is Marvin Monteque of Pedro Plains district in the parish.

The police said he is wanted for rape, house breaking and larceny.

Monteque absconded bail and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to contact them at 876-965-2026, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811 or the nearest police station.