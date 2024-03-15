Man reportedly shoots self after firing shots in dispute with woman Loop Jamaica

A 9mm pistol and nine 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized by the police on Franklyn Avenue, Kingston 16 on Thursday, March 14.

A man is in hospital under police guard as a result of the seizure.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 9:30 am, a man had a dispute with a woman in his community, during which he fired shots in the area and left.

While walking along the roadway, he was reportedly removing the firearm from his waistband when he shot and injured himself.

The man reportedly removed items of his clothing and hid the firearm.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations led to a snap raid being carried out at his home, where his clothing and the firearm, along with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition, were reportedly found beneath a concrete washtub inside the yard.

A 9mm round of ammunition was also reportedly taken from his pants pocket.

The weapon and ammunition were seized.

Investigations continue into the unusual development.