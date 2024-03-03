Mason from Waltham Park Rd reported missing Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
11 hrs ago

Oneil Brown (Photo: CCU)

Forty-two-year-old Oneil Brown, a mason of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11, has been missing since February 27.He is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 7am, Brown was last seen at home dressed in a red and white button-down shirt, blue acid-washed jeans pants, and a pair of black shoes.

He has not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oneil Brown is asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

