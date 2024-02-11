Members of the security forces and election day workers will vote on F Loop Jamaica

Members of the security forces and election day workers will vote on February 22, four days before the local government election that will be held on February 26.

Under the Representation of the People Act, provisions are made for these electors to vote three days before the rest of the population to ensure that they are available for duty on the day of the election.

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown has advised that election day workers, military and police personnel who do not vote on February 22 will not be able to do so on February 26, as their names have been extracted from the voters’ list to accommodate the February 22 voting.

Brown has shared that more than 30,000 people will be engaged as election day workers, including presiding officers, poll clerks, supervisors, drivers, logistics coordinators, and handymen.

“We are comfortable and we anticipate that we will have a good election come February 26,” he said.

Meanwhile, the director of elections has also advised that Jamaicans who do not hold a new voter ID card will be allowed to vote.

“If you have your new ID card, it will allow the process to go much faster. However, as long as you are on the voters’ list, you will be allowed to vote,” Brown said.

And he reminded that by law, every elector is allowed time off from work to vote.

“We are appealing to business owners, we are appealing to various institutions, to allow persons who are desirous of casting their ballots the time off to go and do so. They should be allowed three hours between the period of 7:00 am and 5:00 pm,” he said.