Middle Managers’ Conference to highlight adaptability and strategy Loop Jamaica

The annual Make Your Mark Consultants (MYMC) Middle Managers’ Conference takes place under the theme “Championing Change, Adaptability and Strategy” at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston on May 1 and 2, 2024.

The much sought-after event, now in its 13th year, has become an important investment on the business calendar for aspiring enterprise leaders and the entities they represent.

Topics to be highlighted at this year’s staging include transformational leadership, managing teams and supervising former peers, making strategic and tough decisions, managing shareholder value and managing up and down for results.

The impressive lineup of more than 25 speakers for the two-day event include Sydney Thwaites, President Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association; Andrew Wynter, CEO, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); Dominic Beaubrun, managing director of the Jamaica Observer, Dr Brian McCabe, President of Bakke Graduate University in Dallas, Texas; Joanna Banks, EVP of corporate strategy at Sagicor Group Jamaica; and Dr Tanisha Ingleton, managing director of the HEART NSTA Trust.

Notably, attendees will hear from two government ministers – Floyd Green, Minister of Agriculture, Fishing and Mining and Pearnel Charles Jr, Minister of Labour and Social Security. For persons unable to attend the conference physically, there is an option to attend virtually.

Dr Jacqueline Coke-Lloyd, conference conceptualiser and managing director of the Make Your Mark Group said the theme “Championing Change, Adaptability and Strategy” was designed to speak to and capture the needs of enterprises and their middle managers in this critical time of the country’s development.

“The conference continues to be the training immersion of choice for middle managers who are the hub of enterprise. They are charged with executing, performance management, training, coaching and delivering results with their teams. This means that they are even more important now with the current dearth of skills and talent”, Dr Coke-Lloyd noted.

A leading management and leadership consultant having trained and mentored more than 20,000 managers locally and internationally, Dr Coke-Lloyd emphasized the need for middle managers to adapt rapidly to new technology, new generations and new thinking while upskilling and coaching short stay recruits.

“In order to meet objectives the middle manager will also be required to assume more responsibility given the qualified worker shortfall”, observed Dr Coke-Lloyd, who is also a former CEO the Jamaica Employers Federation (JEF) and has represented Jamaica at the United Nations (UN) on multiple occasions, as well as the Economic and Social Council of the Organisation of American States, the Inter-American Development Bank Business Forum and the board of the International Labour Organisation.