Guard killed, two others injured in Ocho Rios cambio robbery Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who killed a security guard and left a businessman and a young child nursing bullet wounds after a robbery at a cambio in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Monday.

The deceased is 51-year-old Harold Bailey, a security guard of Mountain View Avenue in Kingston.

Reports are that about 5:50pm, the driver of a Toyota Probox drove up while Bailey was on duty at the cambio, and the businessman and an employee were in the process of closing the business.

Two armed men exited the vehicle and opened gunfire hitting the security guard and one of the other men.

The hoodlums managed to steal bags containing an undetermined sum of cash, along with Bailey’s firearm, before fleeing the scene.

Residents later found a schoolboy, who was in the vicinity of the cambio, with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm.

The child and the wounded businessman have been to the hospitalised in stable condition. Bailey succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.