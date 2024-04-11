NCB honours ‘Women Who Advocate’ at customer town hall series Loop Jamaica

Mary Beckles, Pauline Jones, Nordia Hinds and Audrey Williams Murray all have one thing in common – they are recipients of NCB’s ‘Women Who Advocate’ award. This recognition, part of International Women’s History Month 2024 celebrations, saw NCB commend the women with a $50,000 cash grant each for their impactful community contributions during its Customer Town Hall series.

Mary Beckles, founder of Holy Seed International, was recognised for her relentless advocacy for children’s rights and support for at-risk youth and abused women. A loyal NCB customer at the UWI branch for over two decades, Beckles expressed gratitude, stating, “NCB has empowered me to create positive change. This award is an honour, and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

Pauline Jones (left), esteemed educator and 20+ year NCB customer (Mandeville branch) accepts a $50,000 cash grant from Sheree Martin (right), NCB’s Executive Vice President – Retail Banking, her impactful community contributions.

Pauline Jones, an esteemed educator from Manchester High School, received recognition for her lifelong dedication to shaping young minds. Although retired, Jones remains active in education, volunteering with the School’s Challenge Quiz Team.

Jones, an NCB customer for close to three decades said, “NCB has been more than a bank to me; it has been a partner in nurturing the next generation of leaders. Not only that, the team at the Mandeville branch have given me the best advice over the years to retire with ease. I will be with NCB till the wheels come off.”

“Receiving this award, especially during International Women’s History Month, fills me with profound gratitude,” said Audrey Williams Murray. “Serving my community has been inspired by the kindness and support I received during my upbringing and the lessons from my grandmother. At the end of the day, I want the Lord to say ‘Well done, good and faithful servant’ so I like to roll back the curtain about my upbringing to empower and help others. We all have the power to foster positive transformation and uplift those who require our support.”

“As an institution dedicated to supporting women and fostering diversity, we’re proud to have many women leaders within our ranks, driving positive change and innovation. These awards recognise individual achievements, while highlighting the collective impact of women in shaping a brighter future,” said Sheree Martin, NCB’s Executive Vice President – Retail Banking.

NCB’s Customer Town Hall Series, initiated by NCB Financial Group Limited’s (NCBFG) Chairman Michael Lee-Chin, fosters transparent conversations with customers. The bank’s commitment to Efficiency, Governance, and Customer Experience (EGC) was emphasised at the recent May Pen session, affirming their dedication to customer-centric services and continuous improvement.