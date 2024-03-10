New cemetery, improved market big on Mandeville mayor’s agenda  Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) Councillor for the Royal Flat Division, Donovan Mitchell, has declared that during his second stint as Chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Mandeville, his focus will be on lobbying for and carrying out critical infrastructure projects in the parish.

Among the plans the mayor outlined are the opening of a new public cemetery and redevelopment of the Mandeville Market.

Mitchell was selected for a second term as Mandeville’s mayor after the PNP won 12 of the 15 parochial divisions in last month’s local government election.

“This term our commitment to enhance access, transparency, accountability and service delivery is top priority,” he said shortly after being sworn in on Thursday.

In outlining prospective infrastructural plans for the parish, Mitchell pointed to the need for more cemeteries in the parish.

He said the cemetery at Melrose was not built as a public cemetery, but to serve the people of Melrose Gardens.

“… So we have been talking and we have now been given the (go-ahead) to look at two pieces of land, one for 50 acres and another piece to have a public cemetery, so that the people of Manchester can lay their dead ones to rest,” Mitchell informed.

Turning to the Mandeville Market, the mayor told citizens that he will do all in his power to ensure the redevelopment plans are realised, with persons having the opportunity to look at the design.

The possible new market complex could also facilitate shops and parking of vehicles, which he said would solve some of the parking issues in the town.

On the issue of sidewalks for students on the outskirts of Mandeville town centre, Mitchell said he has already engaged with engineers in the parish to determine a way forward for an upgraded corridor.

Overall, Mitchell promised that the municipal corporation will “soon unveil a comprehensive plan, providing transparency regarding our direction and priority”.