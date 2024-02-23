Nurse from Harbour View reported missing Loop Jamaica

Nurse from Harbour View reported missing
Nurse from Harbour View reported missing

Dawn Smith (Photo: CCU)

Thirty-five-year-old Dawn Smith, a nurse of Coffin Lane, Harbour View, Kingston 17, has been missing since Saturday, February 17.

She is of brown complexion and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View police are that about 11am, Smith was last seen wearing a brown blouse and shorts. All efforts to locate her have proven futile, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dawn Smith is asked to contact the Harbour View police at 928-6001, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

