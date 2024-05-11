10,000 computers distributed to high schools Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop Jamaica
6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A total of 10,000 computers have been distributed to high schools as part of a programme to upgrade technology laboratories at the institutions.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during her contribution to the 2024 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives recently..

She noted that the computers were facilitated through e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJAM).

“We have done this in record time in one school year. It is the good policies of this Government and the consistent good performance of revenues that has created the budget space to allow us to take on these massive technology upgrades and broadband connectivity across the length and breadth of the education sector,” Mrs. Williams said.

Through e-LJAM, some 25,700 teachers have received e-vouchers to procure a laptop, with 24,000 teachers redeeming their vouchers.

“I implore the teachers who have not yet redeemed their vouchers to do so quickly. The Ministry of Education and Youth is committed to a fit-for-purpose school learning infrastructure,” the Education Minister said.

“Let us not divorce what we have been able to provide to our schools from the consistent excellent budget figures of this Government,” she added.

