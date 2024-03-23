Plumber killed, found with hands and feet bound: One man charged Loop Jamaica

Twenty-five-year-old Donovan McFarlane otherwise called ‘Diamond’ of Upper Oxford Street, Kingston CSO was charged with murder, possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, making use of a firearm to commit a felony, conspiracy to murder following an incident along Hannah Street, Kingston 14 on Saturday, March 16.

Dead is 33-year-old Randy Wilson, a plumber of Jones Pen St, Catherine. Reports indicate that about 9:05 a.m., residents stumbled upon a body and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the Police, Wilson was seen lying on the ground, with hands and feet bound with a rope and multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Police acting on information conducted an operation in the area and McFarlane was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.