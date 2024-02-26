PNP’s Jessie James Clarke defeats Kari Douglas in Trafalgar Division Loop Jamaica

Kari Douglas who dramatically switched allegiance from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) to the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), has lost the Trafalgar Division to the PNP’s Jesse James Clarke.

Her loss, and the fact that another turncoat, Venesha Phillips is in a tight race with the PNP’s Darrington Ferguson in the Papine Division after 40 of 44 boxes have been counted, representing about 90 per cent of the votes and only 60 40 votes separating the two candidates, has put pressure on the JLP to hold the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Douglas was defeated by more than 600 votes.

A jubilant Clarke described his win as “a very humbling experience”.

“We’re very thankful for all the residents and the persons who came out to support us,” Clarke said during a television interview. He shared that he had been in the division for four years and the residents “have become like family”.

“They’re the ones who’re responsible for this victory because they stayed with me over the entire time through thick and thin. We grew together, we did a lot of projects inside the community although I was just the candidate, and I think the residents appreciated all the projects that we have done, so they have rewarded us today with this victory,” Clarke stated.

The food scientist said he was also against an individual winning on one party’s ticket, then crossing the floor.

“I think that is something that we have to change because I don’t think when all the people come together and vote for you on a particular ticket, one person should have the power to just bring their votes over to another side either way.

“If you want to change sides, you go back to the people and let them decide if they want you as their councillor on that side, or they want you as their councillor at all,” said Clarke.