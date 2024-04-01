Portmore residents claim Injustice in PATH assistance criteria Loop Jamaica

Residents of Portmore are expressing concerns that the eligibility criteria for the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) unfairly exclude them from receiving necessary aid.

Residents believe that the programme is accessible only to those living in extremely poor conditions, such as lacking basic appliances, using pit latrines, or residing in cramped, non-concrete structures.

This perception stands in stark contrast to the comparatively higher standard of living in Portmore, where most residents enjoy better housing conditions. Despite this, there is a significant number of individuals in need of support, particularly for child care.

At a PATH town hall consultation, held at the HEART College of Construction Services Auditorium in Portmore, community members voiced their opinion that the programme’s selection process shows bias against them.

Tanisha Brown, a resident of Waterford, shared her experience of being denied assistance by PATH due to her possession of household appliances and living outside an inner-city area. She highlighted the unfairness in the system, noting that some individuals use addresses from poorer areas to qualify, despite living in Portmore.

Beverley Thomas, a senior citizen, recounted her struggle after losing her business to crime and her subsequent inability to secure PATH assistance because she owned a house, a goal she achieved after 46 years of work. Welfare Minister Pearnel Charles Junior acknowledged the need for programme review, stating that the town hall meetings are part of an effort to collect feedback for improving PATH.