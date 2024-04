A total of nineteen 9mm and six 12 Gauge cartridges were seized by the St Catherine North police during an operation on Manchester Street in Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Saturday, April 13.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 4: 30 pm, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched. During the search, the ammunition was found in plastic bags in the bathroom.

No one was arrested in connection to the seizure. Investigations continue.