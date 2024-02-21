Porto beat Arsenal 1-0 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno in CL Loop Jamaica

Porto beat Arsenal 1-0 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno in CL Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News Loop News
Porto beat Arsenal 1-0 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno in CL

39 minutes ago

Porto’s Galeno, left, scores during a Champions League round of 16 football match against Arsenal at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira).

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Wenderson Galeno scored in stoppage time to give Porto a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Galeno broke the deadlock with a right-footed shot into the far corner four minutes into added time, leaving Arsenal in need of a win in the return leg in London on March 12 to return to the quarterfinals of Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in 14 years.

Galeno’s strike from outside the area came in what was supposed to be the final minute of stoppage time at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Brazilian forward, who had hit the post in the first half, was named the man of the match.

Porto were mostly in control and kept Arsenal from having any attempts on target. The English side was coming off five consecutive wins in which they scored 21 goals in total.

Porto were eliminated in the round of 16 last season. The Portuguese team is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021.

Arsenal, making their  first Champions League appearance since 2016-17, failed to get past the round of 16 in seven consecutive tries from 2011-17. They have lost their last seven first-leg matches in the last 16.

Arsenal beat Porto at this stage when they last advanced in 2010.

Porto were without Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi because of a right thigh injury.

