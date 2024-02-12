Praying for violence-torn Nannyville Loop Jamaica

Residents of Nannyville Gardens in St Andrew are turning to God for a long-lasting solution to the recent violence due to a “rift” in the community.

One resident got down on her knees to pray for peace.

In the last few weeks, there have been several killings in the area, and, while the police have imposed curfews and are maintaining a presence in the community, the residents know this approach is not an indefinite fix.

As Julian Robinson, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Eastern constituency, put it:

“It is important the police maintain a strong presence in the community; they have helped to maintain peace, but they can’t stay here forever. There are other communities that are affected by violence, and at some point, the police will have to move their resources elsewhere. That is why we need lasting peace.”

He, along with Councillor Andrew Swaby (People’s National Party, Vineyard Town Division), and church leaders from the community came together to host a prayer meeting on Sunday, calling on God for help.

According to Swaby, about two weeks ago, there were two murders within four hours, and it has caused havoc in the community. He said the residents want the rift between the top section of Nannyville and the bottom section of Nannyville to stop, as they believe in “one Nannyville”.

Kenrick Hill, pastor of the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Nannyville, reminded residents that the community belongs to them.

“Let us pull forces together, for the true enemy is the devil, the rulers of darkness and spiritual wickedness in high places. The only way to come against those forces is by other spiritual forces praying and asking God to reverse the curse.

“I am appealing to all, let’s bring back the peace in Nannyville,” Hill said.