JPL: Cavalier held by Humble Lion; Dunbeholden defeat Harbour View Loop Jamaica

Cavalier SC missed the chance to reclaim the lead in the Wray and Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) after settling for a 1-1 draw against Humble Lion at the Stadium East complex on Monday’s final day of matchday 21.

Dunbeholden, meanwhile, secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Harbour View in the night game at the same venue, propelling them into the last playoff spot.

Returning to local competition after their exit from the Concacaf Champions Cup by US Major League team FC Cincinnati on February 28, Cavalier SC found themselves trailing to an Andre Clennon strike in the 56th minute. However, an in-form Jalmaro Calvin of Antigua salvaged a point for Cavalier with a goal in the 79th minute.

Humble Lion’s goalkeeper Shamal Briscoe challenges Cavalier SC’s Orlando Russell.

This result took Cavalier to 44 points from 20 games, trailing leaders and defending champions Mount Pleasant Football Academy by two points. Cavalier, however, have a game in hand.

Humble Lion slipped to 12th place with 19 points.

Dunbeholden’s victory over Harbour View propelled them to sixth place with 33 points, while Harbour View dropped to 11th place with 19 points. Dwight Merrick (34th minute), Carlington Blackwood (72nd minute), and Rojay Smith (90th minute) scored the goals for Dunbeholden.

On Sunday, Mount Pleasant Football Academy climbed atop the table after a 1-0 victory over Waterhouse in the first game of a doubleheader at the Drewsland Mini Stadium. Kimoni Bailey scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.

Waterhouse’s playoff hopes took a hit as they slipped to seventh place with 30 points, but they remain in contention with five sets of games remaining.

In the second game at Drewsland, Molynes United defeated Lime Hall Academy 2-1, moving away from the relegation zone to 10th place with 20 points. Shamaro Dennis (75th minute) and Jermy Nelson (90+5-minute penalty) secured Molynes United’s fourth win of the season.

Lime Hall remained at the bottom with seven points after suffering their 16th loss of the season.

At St Elizabeth Technical High School, Tivoli Gardens climbed to third place with 41 points following a commanding 5-0 win over Treasure Beach, who sit second from bottom with 12 points.

Nickalia Fuller (3rd and 18th minutes), Anthony Nelson (34th minute), Alton Lewis (45th minute), and Lennox Russell (65th minute) contributed to Tivoli Gardens’ victory.

At Ferdie Neita Park in Portmore, veteran Rudolph Austin scored in the 88th minute to secure a 1-1 draw for Portmore United against Montego Bay United. Courtney Allen had given Montego Bay United a 40th-minute lead. Montego Bay United remained in eighth place with 28 points, while Portmore slipped to fourth place with 41 points.

At the Wembley Centre of Excellence, Arnett Gardens secured a 1-0 victory over Vere United, with Roderick Granville scoring the decisive goal in the 23rd minute. This result solidified Arnett Gardens’ fifth-place position with 38 points, dealing a blow to Vere United’s playoff hopes as they remained in ninth place with 22 points, 11 points adrift of sixth-place Dunbeholden.

MATCHDAY 21 RESULTS

MondayCavalier SC 1 Humble Lion FC 1Dunbeholden FC 3 Harbour View FC 0

Sunday

Lime Hall Academy SC 1 Molynes United FC 2Waterhouse FC 0 Mount Pleasant FA 1Vere United FC 0 Arnett Gardens FC 1Portmore United FC 1 Montego Bay United FC 1Treasure Beach FC 0 Tivoli Gardens FC 5