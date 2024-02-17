Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party delivers memorable experience Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party delivers memorable experience Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

St Andrew man charged with murder

Arsenal keep pressure on EPL leader Liverpool after routing Burnley

Ollie Watkins brace leads Aston Villa to victory at Fulham

Mo Salah scores on return as Liverpool rout Brentford 4-1

Nurses march to raise awareness about violence against children

Cops extend curfew in Kingston 16 as ongoing violence triggers concern

Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party delivers memorable experience

KC and Wolmer’s Girls rule on Day 1 of Corporate Area Development Meet

Cops pile up the goods on suspected serial shop breaker in ‘Ochi’ jail

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

Saturday Feb 17

29°C
Loop Sports

7 hrs ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party held at Janga’s Soundbar & Grill in New Kingston on Sunday, February 11, proved to be a resounding success. As the Kansas City Chiefs battled the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII with Usher headlining the halftime show, fans gathered for an evening brimming with football fervour, and delectable cuisine and cheered on their favourite teams on multiple big screens.

From the charged ambiance to the gripping on-field action, the event stood as an unparalleled Super Bowl gala, captivating patrons who remained enthralled, ensuring an unforgettable game day experience.

The Kansas City Chiefs solidified their status as a dynasty by securing their third NFL championship in five seasons, clinching a 25-22 overtime triumph at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marked the first instance of a team claiming consecutive NFL championships since the 2004 season.

Loop Sports presents photo highlights from the Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party.

Related Articles

Sport

February 13, 2023 12:20 PM

Sport

February 14, 2022 11:14 AM

Sport

February 1, 2022 01:13 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

St Andrew man charged with murder

Sport

Arsenal keep pressure on EPL leader Liverpool after routing Burnley

Sport

Ollie Watkins brace leads Aston Villa to victory at Fulham

More From

Jamaica News

Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk

Twenty-six-year-old construction worker, Omar Lewis, of Jew Pen Hill district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, has been charged with the Thursday, February 8 murder of Anthony Williams in their community.

Jamaica News

See also

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

Nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition, over 100 magazines also in the mix; two taken into custody

Sport

Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party delivers memorable experience

The Red Stripe Super Bowl Watch Party held at Janga’s Soundbar & Grill in New Kingston on Sunday, February 11, proved to be a resounding success. As the Kansas City Chiefs battled the San Francisc

Jamaica News

Man ambushed and shot multiple times in St James

Forty-four-year-old Kenroy Doeman otherwise called ‘Shrimpy’, of Africa in Lilliput, St James was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Thursday, February 15.
Reports are that a

Jamaica News

Cops believe Medikk’s skeletal remains found in cane field

The police have found skeletal remains believed to be those of Medikk, the entertainer who has been missing since August 2023.
The skeletal remains were found in a cane field in St Catherine on Feb

Jamaica News

Local gov’t debates: Where are the JLP, PNP manifestos?

Jamaicans not impressed; political parties say they’ll be released soon

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols