Road closures and traffic changes for Champs 2024 Loop Jamaica

With the 2024 staging of the ISSA Boys and Girls’ Championships now under way at the National Stadium in Kingston, the police are reminding the public that some traffic changes and road closures are now in effect, to minimise traffic congestion.

The changes will be in place from today March 19, to Saturday, March 23, to facilitate the smooth staging of one of the biggest events on the country’s track and field calendar.

The police have outlined the road closures and changes as follows:

Before the event

Effective March 19 to March 21, traffic personnel will be deployed along Arthur Wint Drive to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Final two days of Champs

One-way system

A one-way system will be in effect on the final two days of the Championships, that is on Friday, March 22, 2024 and Saturday, March 23, 2024.Arthur Wint Drive will be operated as one way from North Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue.The upper section of Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue to gate E4 will be operated as one way to access the stadium car park.The slip road in the vicinity of the ticket office located on Arthur Wint Drive will be utilised for vehicles proceeding into the car park. Barriers will be erected to separate pedestrians from vehicular traffic.

Road closures/Diversions

Road closure and traffic diversion will be in effect as of 2pm (or as situation dictates) to facilitate the smooth staging of the event.

A sterile area will be created along Arthur Wint Drive between Roosevelt Avenue and gate E4 just above the main entrance leading to the stadium. Barriers will be placed across the roadway at both points.

JUTC buses and other vehicles travelling along Arthur Wint Drive to Mountain View Avenue will be diverted onto Roosevelt Avenue and Stanton Terrace.

Checkpoints

Mountain View Avenue/Arthur Wint Drive

There will be a police checkpoint at this location. Only vehicles conveying patrons attending the event will be allowed to turn from Mountain View Avenue onto Arthur Wint Drive. All other vehicles, including JUTC buses, will continue straight along Mountain View Avenue.

Stanton Terrace/Roosevelt Avenue

There will be a police checkpoint at this location. Only VIPs in vehicles displaying stickers will be allowed access along Roosevelt Avenue to get to the stadium via gate E1 or E2.

All other vehicles will be diverted onto Stanton Terrace via Mountain View Avenue or Old Hope Road.

Entry points

VIPs – Gates E1 and E2Match Officials – Nannyville Entrance (Gate E10)Media – Nannyville Entrance (Gate E10)Athletes and Coaches – Nannyville Entrance (Gate E10)IPL Staff – Nannyville Entrance (Gate E10)Concessionaires – Nannyville Entrance (Gate E10)Spectators – Gate E3

Parking

VIPs – Indoor Sports Complex or along Statue Road directly in front of the stadiumMatch Officials – East of general parkingMedia – Enclosed area off Statue RoadAthletes and Coaches – East of general parkingIPL Staff – Area outside media parkingSpectators – General parking (Gates E4, E5 & E6)Concessionaires – Nannyville Entrance (Gate E10)

No parking

Arthur Wint DriveRoosevelt AvenueStanton TerraceMountain View Avenue between Nannyville – Old Hope RoadLatham AvenueNorth Avenue

Emergency exit

Statue Road will be operated as the emergency exit and as such will be kept clear at all times.

After the event

All road closures will be removed to allow for the free movement of traffic from the stadium.Arthur Wint Drive will be operated as one way from the stadium to Tom Redcam Avenue.Roosevelt Avenue will be operated as one way from the stadium to Stanton Terrace.Latham Avenue will be operated as one way from Roosevelt Avenue to Old Hope Road.Vehicles occupying the upper section of the car park will use the upper section of Arthur Wint Drive to exit.

The public is encouraged to obey the directions of the police.