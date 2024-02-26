Security forces take down alleged gunman in Flanker, St James Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has started a probe into the fatal shooting of a man in his Flanker, St James community early on Monday afternoon.

The police say an illegal firearm was seized during the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Peter Johnson.

Reports are that about 1:30 pm, a joint police-military team was summoned to the area where men were said to have been spotted with guns.

The scene of the fatal shooting by members of a joint security forces’ team in Flanker, St James early on Monday afternoon.

The men ran upon the approach of the members of security forces, who gave chase.

Johnson reportedly opened fire at the law enforcers, who fired back.

Johnson was subsequently found suffering from gunshot wounds, and was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.