Security guard collared in break-in at workplace Loop Jamaica

A Westmoreland security guard has been charged with storeroom break-in and five counts of larceny after items went missing from the business place at which he was working.

The incident happened at a business establishment on Smithfield main road, Savanna-la-Mar, on February 4.

Charged is 20-year-old Shavaun Subaran, otherwise called ‘Shawn’, of Mango Hall district, Little London, in the parish.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 11:37pm, Subaran was working at the establishment when he gained access to the storeroom and allegedly stole a quantity of alcoholic beverages.

The complainant recognised some of her goods were missing and checked her camera footage, which reportedly showed Subaran as the suspect.

A month later, on March 5, Subaran was arrested.

He was taken to his home where the goods were reportedly discovered.

He is now awaiting a court date.