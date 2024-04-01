Spanish Town man dies in Clarendon crash Loop Jamaica

Forty-four-year-old Alton Hayles of St John’s Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, perished in a vehicular crash on the Bustamante Highway in Clarendon on Sunday, March 31.

Reports are that about 7:10 pm, Hayles was driving a Toyota Probox motorcar from Savanna Cross district towards Sandy Bay in the parish. He was reportedly manoeuvering along the Bustamante Highway when the Probox motorcar collided with a Honda Vezel motorcar and overturned.

Hayles and a woman who was a passenger in the Probox, along with the driver of the Honda motorcar, sustained injuries from the collision.

They were taken to the hospital, where Hayles died while being treated.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.