SportsMax and TTT forge partnership for Paris 2024 Olympics coverage Loop Jamaica

International Media Content Ltd (IMC), the owner and broadcaster of the SportsMax channels throughout the Caribbean region, has reached an unprecedented broadcasting agreement for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with Trinidad & Tobago Television Limited, which operates Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).

The arrangement sees TTT as the exclusive local free-to-air (FTA) broadcaster of Paris 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago, broadcasting thrilling localized Olympic coverage with some of the best sporting analysis from Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean.

This groundbreaking agreement not only grants Trinidadians access to track events but also encompasses all facets of production and broadcast for the Paris 2024 Olympics, including highlight shows, prime time features, and on-the-ground coverage from Paris. “This represents a real pivotal moment underlying our shared commitment to provide the citizens of Trinidad & Tobago unparalleled access to the pinnacle of sporting events, that is, the Olympics,” said Adrian Wynter, CEO of TTT.

IMC, through its partnership with the International Olympics Committee (IOC), is the exclusive broadcast rights partner for the Summer Olympics, Paris 2024 for the Caribbean region.

Media giant, SportsMax, in its charge to highlight Caribbean talents and provide Caribbean people with the platforms to watch and celebrate the highs and lows of sports, has entered this partnership to showcase Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic legacy. “Trinidad and Tobago has a long history of strong Olympic performances. We have seen the performances coming out of the Carifta Games 2024. The history and the legacy, we’re expecting great things this Olympics and we’re looking forward to this partnership to ensure that everybody will be able to view the Olympics nonstop across the twin island republic,” said Nicolas Matthews, CEO of SportsMax Ltd.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will run on SportsMax and TTT from July 26 to August 11.

The delivery promises to be unique, as the alliance vows to provide a transformational and customized broadcast to countries in the Caribbean. This ensures viewers can enjoy beloved sporting moments in the highest quality, courtesy of SportsMax, the undisputed Home of Champions.

Trend Media Group is the official selling agent, providing a wide range of advertising opportunities, seamlessly blending digital and traditional strategies for maximum brand impact for all advertising partners.