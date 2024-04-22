St Catherine North Police recover stolen vehicles Loop Jamaica

Two stolen vehicles were recovered by the St Catherine North police within hours of their theft last weekend.

Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson, head of the division, credited the recoveries to increased police activity throughout the area.

“We intensified patrols across the entire division in response to recent robberies,” Superintendent Nicholson explained. “This proactive approach led to the successful recovery of two stolen vehicles.”

The first vehicle, a Toyota ProBox car, was reported stolen from Linstead on Saturday, April 20, after 9:00pm. Police quickly responded and located the vehicle in the Golden Acres community near Spanish Town.

The second theft involved a Toyota Hiace truck stolen after midnight on Sunday, April 21, from the corporate area. The truck was later found in Berkshire Hall, with the occupants fleeing upon seeing the police approach. The vehicle was recovered with the engine still running.

Superintendent Nicholson urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the police. He reassured residents that the St. Catherine North Police Division will remain proactive in its deployments and committed to serving the community’s needs.