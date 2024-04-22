St Catherine North Police recover stolen vehicles Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
St Catherine North Police recover stolen vehicles Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Curfew imposed as tension remain in and around Spanish Town

Robert Morgan resigns as chairman of JLP’s public relations committee

Interim DPP to be named today

New St James top cop focused on pulling in ‘guns, gunmen and gangs’

Davison and Williams triumph in sprint tests at Velocity Fest 15

Newsmaker: Llewellyn takes a break from ODPP after Full Court ruling

Community Drivers: Mentorship Ministry empowering youth in St Ann

Deported businessman walks free after paying restitution to clients

St James police name man wanted for woman’s murder and more

Young siblings dead in US, others hurt when vehicle crashes into party

Monday Apr 22

28°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

39 minutes ago

Spanish Town Police Recover Two Vehicle Hours After Stolen

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two stolen vehicles were recovered by the St Catherine North police within hours of their theft last weekend.

Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson, head of the division, credited the recoveries to increased police activity throughout the area.

“We intensified patrols across the entire division in response to recent robberies,” Superintendent Nicholson explained. “This proactive approach led to the successful recovery of two stolen vehicles.”

The first vehicle, a Toyota ProBox car, was reported stolen from Linstead on Saturday, April 20, after 9:00pm. Police quickly responded and located the vehicle in the Golden Acres community near Spanish Town.

The second theft involved a Toyota Hiace truck stolen after midnight on Sunday, April 21, from the corporate area. The truck was later found in Berkshire Hall, with the occupants fleeing upon seeing the police approach. The vehicle was recovered with the engine still running.

Superintendent Nicholson urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the police. He reassured residents that the St. Catherine North Police Division will remain proactive in its deployments and committed to serving the community’s needs.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Integrity Commission submits 5 reports to Parliament

Jamaica News

St Catherine North Police recover stolen vehicles

Jamaica News

Curfew imposed as tension remain in and around Spanish Town

More From

Jamaica News

Former JLP MP and Adventist Church faithful, Princess Lawes, has died

PM Holness among those paying tribute

Jamaica News

See also

St James police name man wanted for woman’s murder and more

The St James police have named Javaughn Cooke, otherwise called ‘Jahmie’ or ‘Jah Jah’, of Lower Hill, St James, as being wanted for murder and wounding with intent.
Reports from the Montego Bay pol

Jamaica News

‘Extortionist’ granted bail after hitting woman in the face

‘Victim’ had reportedly denied accused man’s demand for money

Jamaica News

Community Drivers: Mentorship Ministry empowering youth in St Ann

The Youth Mentoring Ministry (YMM) in St Ann stands as a beacon of hope in transforming lives and shaping future leaders in the garden parish.
Led by Director, Delpha Dyer-Young, who has a backgro

Sport

Ackeem Blake takes third in Xiamen Diamond League men’s 100m

Jamaica’s world indoor bronze medallist, Ackeem Blake, finished third in the men’s 100m at the Xiamen Diamond League track and field athletics meet on Saturday.
The race was won by Christian Colema

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Llewellyn takes a break from ODPP after Full Court ruling

Second extension granted to her in office declared unconstitutional

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols