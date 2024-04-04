St James cops bag 3 guns, including rifles, and a wanted man on Thurs Loop Jamaica

Two rifles, a pistol and five magazines were seized by a joint police-military team during a number of targeted operations St James on Thursday.

In Mount Salem, Montego Bay, the police, in collaboration with the Caribbean Search Centre and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), conducted a highly targeted operation on Katan Lane in the community.

The operation, which was carried out between 12:30 pm and 2:40 pm, was part of an ongoing commitment to combat illegal firearms and ammunition, and to apprehend individuals wanted for various offenses.

The magazines that were seized include three that are compatible with the rifles, and one designed for a pistol.

The police expressed the belief that the seizure of the rifles and magazines will significantly disrupt the capabilities of active gangs in the community.

The police also arrested a wanted man, Andeno Burnett. Burnett was reportedly apprehended without incident, and is now in police custody.

And law enforcers in the parish seized another firearm during an operation in Hill Top, Retirement in Granville on Thursday.

Between the hours of 4:30 pm and 6pm, a premises was searched and a bag containing a Ruger pistol with a magazine affixed, was found buried under bushes at the back of the yard.

Two men have been detained pending further investigations into the particular seizure.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has extended an appeal to the citizens of Jamaica to join us the fight against crime. Anyone with

information that can assist in our efforts is encouraged to call Crime Stop at 311, Police

Emergency at 119, the NIB Tip Line at 811 or the nearest police station.