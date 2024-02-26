St James woman charged with murder of her daughter Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the St James Police Division have charged 27-year-old Shamoya Green of Barrett Hall, Lilliput, St James with the murder of her daughter, five-month-old Destiny.

Reports are that in early December, about 5:35pm, Green was at home with her common-law husband and other family members when she wanted to have a conversation about their relationship with him.

However, he deferred the talks for later that evening. Green became enraged and left the room, taking the baby with her.

It is reported that Green took Destiny to the roof on the third floor of the building and threw her on the concrete pit in the yard.

The house where it all reportedly happened.

The police were alerted and Destiny was taken to the hospital, where she died while being treated.

Following an investigation into the matter, Green was charged on Saturday, February 24, after she was interviewed in the presence of her attorney.

Her court date is being finalised.