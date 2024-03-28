St Patrick’s, Corinaldi win INSPORTS netball, football titles Loop Jamaica

St Patrick’s Primary of Kingston and St Andrew successfully defended their INSPORTS Primary Schools all-island netball title, while St James’ Corinaldi Avenue Primary emerged as the football champion on Tuesday.

St Patrick’s secured their victory by defeating Bethabara of Manchester 23-21 in a closely contested match held at the Leila Robinson Court at Independence Park. Meanwhile, Corinaldi clinched their win by edging out Rosseau Primary of Kingston and St Andrew 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Both championship-winning teams were awarded $200,000 each, while the runners-up received $125,000 each.

Members of the Corinaldi Avenue Primary team celebrate after winning the INSPORTS all-island netball competition. (PHOTO: Contributed).

White Horses Primary of St Thomas claimed third place in the netball competition, earning $75,000 after defeating Corinaldi 20-17. In the football competition, Port Antonio Primary received the same prize for their third-place finish, having beaten Holland Primary 3-1 on penalties. Fourth-placed teams in both competitions were awarded $50,000 each.

The winning coaches, Lecia Walters of St Patrick’s and Recardo Esmie of Corinaldi, were rewarded with $10,000 each.

Individual honours went to Shantae Powell of St Patrick’s as the netball most valuable player and Donovan Carey of Corinaldi as the football most valuable player, a particularly notable achievement for Carey as he had recovered from a broken foot sustained the previous year.

Sport Minister Olivia Grange, who assisted young Carey last year, was on hand to present the trophies and awards at the closing ceremony held at the National Arena.

Minister Grange also announced additional opportunities for young athletes, including 20 football students who will attend a one-week football camp hosted by the Spanish club OSASUNA from April 8-17 at the Barbican AstroTurf.

“This will be an incredible opportunity for our young athletes to hone their skills and learn from some of the best in the business. Furthermore, five primary school coaches will also be offered the chance to attend the camp to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the world of football,” the minister added.

Reflecting on the impact of these competitions, Minister Grange highlighted success stories like Dujuan Richards from Harbour View Primary, who progressed to Kingston College and later joined Chelsea football academy.

“This is the kind of impact we want coming out of these football and netball competitions. These programmes will enable us to bring to the fore, the best talent in a competitive environment in line with INSPORTS mandate of unearthing talent in every nook and cranny of Jamaica,” Minister Grange explained.

The INSPORTS competitions, involving 280 schools and over 10,000 participants in netball and football, are considered among the region’s best, showcasing Jamaica’s sporting talent and dedication.