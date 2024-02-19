Pregnant woman attempts to smuggle contraband into lock-up Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
8 hrs ago

Contraband in jail

A pregnant woman who went to Constant Spring Police Station with her child to take food for her babyfather—a man facing a murder rap—is herself about to face the court.

The woman, who is six months pregnant and has a one-year-old child, was on Monday charged with introducing contraband in the lock-up.

The police said during a routine search of the container of food the woman brought for her partner, the alleged hitman in the murder of paralegal Sandra Risden, a second container that concealed contraband was found. 

The second container was found in the first container, wrapped in tape and concealing the contraband.

Her partner, 30-year-old Ojo Russell, otherwise called ‘Jerry Stunts’, a mechanic of Woodpecker Avenue, Kingston 11, was taken into custody following the murder of the 63-year-old paralegal, who was shot dead on Washington Boulevard, Kingston 20, on January 18.

Russell was also charged with assault at common law, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

A court date is being finalised for the pregnant woman.

