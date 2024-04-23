Taxi driver and tatoo artist held after cops find poker boxes in car Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Taxi driver and tatoo artist held after cops find poker boxes in car Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JPL: Deadlock at Sabina Park in quarter-final matches

Taxi driver and tattoo artist held after cops find poker boxes in car

Hundreds of volunteers expected for Kingston Harbour cleanup

Frontier Airlines ending new route to Jamaica won’t affect arrivals

Tropical Mobility, Dom Rep company to bring Tesla servicing to Jamaica

13-year-old boy reported missing from Portmore

NBA: Cavs take a 2-0 lead over the Magic

NBA: Jamal Murray sinks shot at buzzer and lead Nuggets past Lakers

National security investments will boost real estate value – Chang

Three things you can do to preserve ‘mother earth’

Tuesday Apr 23

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two men have been charged with shop breaking and larceny as well as receiving stolen property following an incident at a bar in Wilton district, St Elizabeth on April 11.

They are 42-year-old Ceon Bolton, otherwise called ‘Kevin’, a tattoo artist of Wharf Road, Smithfield, Westmoreland, and 32-year-old Glenton Swaby, otherwise called ‘Dubba’, a taxi operator of Park district, St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 5am, an alarm was triggered at the establishment and the owner of the bar alerted the authorities.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, checks were made and a padlock on the front door of the bar displayed signs of tampering, leaving the door partially opened.

Further checks revealed that two poker boxes valued at over a million dollars were missing from a wall inside the bar.

On April 18, Bolton and Swaby were apprehended during a police vehicular checkpoint after allegedly attempting to elude the police.

A subsequent search of their vehicle led to the discovery of two poker boxes, which were later identified by the bar owner.

Both Bolton and Swaby were later charged. Their court dates are being finalised, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Alumni Association supports conflict resolution initiatives in schools

Sport

JPL: Deadlock at Sabina Park in quarter-final matches

Jamaica News

NCB Foundation’s Level Up graduates earn over US$152,000

More From

Jamaica News

Claudette Thompson is the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions

Claudette A Thompson has been appointed Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), effective Monday, April 22.
Her appointment by the Public Service Commission (PSC), and which was announce

Jamaica News

Businessman killed by gunman in Runaway Bay, St Ann

See also

Police investigators have launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and killed a businessman at his establishment in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Monday.
The deceased is 36-year-old Dwayne Wilson, alias ‘

Jamaica News

St Catherine North Police recover stolen vehicles

Two stolen vehicles were recovered by the St Catherine North police within hours of their theft last weekend.
Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson, head of the division, credited the recoveries to inc

Jamaica News

Cops bag submachine gun, police vest in St Andrew operation

A police team on a special operation recovered a firearm in the Friendship Lane community in St Andrew on Sunday, April 21.
Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 2pm, a search was co

Jamaica News

Robert Morgan resigns as chairman of JLP’s public relations committee

Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon North Central, Robert Morgan, has resigned his position as chairman of the public relations committee of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).
The first-

Jamaica News

Frontier Airlines ending new route to Jamaica won’t affect arrivals

Last flight from Cleveland to Montego Bay set for June 29

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols