Taxi driver and tatoo artist held after cops find poker boxes in car Loop Jamaica

Two men have been charged with shop breaking and larceny as well as receiving stolen property following an incident at a bar in Wilton district, St Elizabeth on April 11.

They are 42-year-old Ceon Bolton, otherwise called ‘Kevin’, a tattoo artist of Wharf Road, Smithfield, Westmoreland, and 32-year-old Glenton Swaby, otherwise called ‘Dubba’, a taxi operator of Park district, St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 5am, an alarm was triggered at the establishment and the owner of the bar alerted the authorities.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, checks were made and a padlock on the front door of the bar displayed signs of tampering, leaving the door partially opened.

Further checks revealed that two poker boxes valued at over a million dollars were missing from a wall inside the bar.

On April 18, Bolton and Swaby were apprehended during a police vehicular checkpoint after allegedly attempting to elude the police.

A subsequent search of their vehicle led to the discovery of two poker boxes, which were later identified by the bar owner.

Both Bolton and Swaby were later charged. Their court dates are being finalised, the police said.