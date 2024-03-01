Taxi operator gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Twenty-six-year-old Kimanio Darrell, a taxi operator of Hampton Crescent, St Andrew, has been missing since Thursday, February 29.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that Darrell was last seen at about 9pm on Carpenter Road in the parish. He was wearing a black and green shirt, army green shorts, and a pair of Adidas slippers.

He has not been heard from since that time, and efforts to contact him have all been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimanio Darrell is asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876-933-4280, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.