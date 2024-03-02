Teenager arrested after knife attack on 12-y-o Loop Jamaica

A 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged following the stabbing of her 12-year-old relative in Carey Park, Trelawny, on Wednesday, February 14.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that at about 4:00 pm, both girls were at home when the accused used a ratchet knife to stab the complainant in the back.

The girl fell, and the teenager subsequently stabbed her several times in the upper body before fleeing the scene. The police were alerted, and the complainant was assisted to the hospital, where she was admitted.

The accused later turned herself in at the Duncans Police Station, where she was charged with wounding With Intent.

Her court date is being finalized.