Third man charged in relation to Hanover shooting Loop Jamaica

The Hanover police have charged a 21-year-old man, Uroy Wilson otherwise called ‘Joe’ of Chigwell, Montpelier, Sandy Bay in relation to a Tuesday, March 26 shooting in Montpelier, Sandy Bay, Hanover.

Twenty-nine-year-old labourer Kinoe Ellis otherwise called ‘Beenie Man’ and 32-year-old painter Delroy Ellis, otherwise called ‘Jovy’ of Hell Gate also in the parish were previously charged.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 8:00 pm, a man was walking home, when he came upon a group of armed men, who opened gunfire at him.

He was shot several times. His attacker escaped in a waiting motor vehicle. The injured man was assisted to hospital, where he was admitted.

Wilson was taken into custody during an operation and later charged. His court date is being organized.