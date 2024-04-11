Protesting JUTC bus drivers back on the job, says company Loop Jamaica

Protesting JUTC bus drivers back on the job, says company Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has advised that its services have been resumed on the Portmore to downtown Kingston route following a disruption through withdrawal of service on Thursday due to one of its drivers being injured by a passenger on the job.

Reports are that a male driver, while travelling via Marcus Garvey Drive to downtown Kingston, denied a request from passengers to stop in a non-designated area. The decision resulted in a passenger wounding the driver in the left arm upon exiting the bus.

The driver was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) for treatment.

The matter is being investigated by the police.

In a release from the state-owned bus company, its Corporate Communications Manager, Kimberly Gardner, expressed that, “We are very relieved that our colleague is in stable condition”.

She further acknowledged the ongoing challenges being faced by the company, which are known to be impacting the level of service the employees are able to provide while executing their daily duties.

