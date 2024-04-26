This ‘supereasy’ recipe shows how to make Japanese noodles Loop Jamaica

Ramen noodles are so popular they have become one reason to visit Japan.

But ramen can easily be cooked at home too, especially if you can find the ingredients at your neighborhood Asian grocery store.

A Japanese cookbook author who goes by one name, Rii, believes food should be more than delicious — it must be easy to make.

The ingredients to cook ramen easily include soy sauce, ramen, chopped scallion, grated giner and garlic, and sesame seed oil among other ingredients. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

Rii’s book, Lunches Children Love, is about making cute bento lunches filled with laughing faces and animals made from food.

And she shares recipes for adults on her Instagram account (only in Japanese), including healthy vegetarian rice gruel and curry.

Rii shared this ramen recipe with The Associated Press. It uses packaged noodles, since making ramen noodles from scratch is a long and complicated process.

A bowl of home-cooked ramen noodle, cooked and served in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

Supereasy Ramen By RII

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 5

INGREDIENTS

Five packages ramen noodles (120 grams or about 4 oz each)

7.5 cups water

Half a cup soy sauce

5 tbsps Japanese mentsuyu soup base sauce

2 tbsps oyster sauce

2 tbsps chicken soup stock

3 tbsps chicken oil

1 tbsps sesame seed oil

Some grated garlic and grated sesame seeds

Ramen noodles are added to the soup. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

DIRECTIONS

Boil the water in a large pot. Add the sauces and other ingredients to the boiling water. Then add the noodles and cook until tender. Add your favorite toppings, such as chopped green onions, canned or packaged “menma” bamboo shoots and a sliced boiled egg. Serve in a bowl.

By The Associated Press