TMC to set up maintenance programme to clean Falmouth town centre Loop Jamaica

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced plans to establish a maintenance programme to address filthiness in the town centre of the parish capital, Falmouth.

Mayor of Falmouth and Chairman of the TMC, Colin Gager, who made the announcement last week, vowed that under his watch, cleanliness will be maintained in the historic town.

“We will also be putting in a maintenance programme. We will have people who maintain the streets apart from the (National) Solid Waste (Management Authority) workers. We want to make sure that the town centre is up and running, clean and healthy. And we are making sure (it happens),” said Gager.

In a move to realise the goal, Gager revealed that the TMC will also be having dialogue with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to arrange for the night collection of garbage after the maintenance programme is up and running.

“Immediately after that is done, contact will be made with the solid waste. What we are working on is for them to have a night collection,” said Gager.

He also stated that the upkeep of the areas of the town that fall outside of the town centre will fall under the responsibility of the councillor for the Falmouth Division.