Tru-Juice donates 600 drums to Recycling Partners for schools Loop Jamaica

In recognition of Global Recycling Day, which was observed on March 18, and as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Tru-Juice, the flagship brand of Trade Winds Citrus Limited made a significant donation of drums to Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ) to distribute to schools across the island as part of its recycling initiative.

Over 120 schools will benefit from the donation.

The donation of 600 drums was made to RPJ representatives during a brief handing-over ceremony at the Tru-Juice office in Bog Walk, St Catherine on Friday March 15.

“At Tru-Juice, in collaboration with several partners and stakeholders, we continue to amplify our efforts to promote the positive effects of sustainable recycling and reusing. Today’s donation is another example of how we support sustainability through recycling and are pleased to be able to provide these drums that will further strengthen our collective responsibilities as citizens to recycle”, said Lauren Mahfood, Marketing Manager at Trade Winds Citrus.

With a mission to “improving recycling habits across Jamaica”, Chairman of Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Dr Damien King, expressed tremendous gratitude for the donation, noting that its recycling thrust is often times hampered by the lack of resources to facilitate recycle.

“We get so many requests from schools for help with recycling bins, however we often cannot fulfil the request because we do not have the receptables to provide”, Dr. King said. He however added that he is always heartened by the requests themselves as they are a positive indication that there is a willingness and interest to foster good recycling habits.

According to the Global Recycling Foundation, sustainable recycling has a critical role to play in helping to protect our natural resource, which contributes to a more environmentally stable planet and a greener future. The foundation noted that with recycling being recognized in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030, it is important that every global citizen take action to support the global green agenda, which is about saving the future of our planet and humanity.

“Together, in partnership with RPJ, we are playing our part in contributing to a greener, safer and healthier planet that will not only benefit us, but our future generations. We commend RPJ for the exceptional advocacy that it does, and truly believe that recycling and the development of positive recycling habits are paramount if we are to make progress in combating climate change”, said Mahfood.

This year’s theme for Global Recycling Day is #RecyclingHeroes.