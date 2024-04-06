Tyler Mason secures sole Jamaican victory at Miramar Invitational Loop Jamaica

Tyler Mason emerged as the only Jamaican winner at the Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida on Saturday. He triumphed in the 110m hurdles, crossing the finish line in 13.57 seconds (-1.5m/s) in his outdoor season debut.

Mason managed to fend off Eric Edwards of the USA to clinch the victory, with Edwards recording a time of 13.60 seconds. Great Britain’s Andrew Pozzi claimed the third spot with a time of 13.63 seconds. Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett finished in fifth place, clocking 13.72 seconds.

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake lost a close 100m race to Courtney Lindsey of the USA with both men clocking 10.28 in the second of two contested heat finals. Andre Ewers of Jamaica was third in 10.43. The other two Jamaicans Rohan Watson and former world champion Yohan Blake finished down the field with both clocking 10.52 seconds.

In the women’s 100m, Jamaican sprinter Shashalee Forbes pulled up midway through the second of the two contested heat finals. Running into a slight -0.9 m/s headwind, Melissa Jefferson won in 11.19 seconds to lead an American sweep of the podium with Destiny Smith-Barnett (11.28) and English Gardner (11.33) taking second and third, respectively. Talented Jamaican sprinter Alana Reid, the national Under-20 record holder, was sixth in 11.62 seconds.

Natasha Morrison clinched victory in the first 100m heat final, achieving a season’s best time of 11.43 (-1/2m/s). She outpaced her Jamaican counterpart Tina Clayton, who recorded a time of 11.50. Yanique Dayle, the other Jamaican, finished in sixth place with a time of 11.86 seconds.

Jamaican 400m specialist Rusheen McDonald, running into a stiff 2.8m/s headwind, finished third in the men’s 200m with a time of 21.09. McDonald teammate Ryiem Forde was fourth in 21.19. American sprinter Kenny Bednarek won the race over Christian Coleman to make a promising start to his season over 200m .

Bednarek clocked 20.35 to take the win with world indoor 60m champion Coleman second in 20.43.

Jamaica’s two-time reigning world champion Shericka Jackson pulled out of the women’s 200m on the eve of the competition, delaying her start to her season for a third time. No official reason was given but a message on her Facebook page read, “Never Quit! Unfortunately, Shericka won’t be competing at the Miramar Invitational this Saturday. Will definitely keep y’all updated whenever the season opener is scheduled.”

In Jackson’s absence, two-time world bronze medallist Sada Williams of Barbados took victory in 22.82 from Denmark’s Ida Karstoft, who clocked 23.01.

Jamaica’s Chanice Porter secured second place in the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.36m, while national champion Tissanna Hickling finished fourth, covering a distance of 6.27m. Taliyah Brooks of the USA narrowly claimed victory in the event with a jump measuring 6.38m.

Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle, the gold medalist at the 2019 World Championships, placed fifth in the men’s long jump with a distance of 7.60m. Demarcus Simpson of the USA dominated the event, achieving a season-best jump of 7.86m to beat his teammates Jason Smith (7.63m) and Will Williams (7.62m).

Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica secured third place in the women’s shot put with a throw measuring 18.72m. Chase Jackson of the USA emerged victorious, setting a meet record with a remarkable throw of 19.88m, well ahead of her teammate Maggie Ewen who achieved a distance of 18.95m for second place.