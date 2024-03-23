Valiant mixes things up with debut acoustic performance Loop Jamaica

As he continues his meteoric rise on the music scene, Valiant mixed things up a bit on Wednesday night, dazzling audiences with his debut acoustic performance at TacBar.

The event, which drew a full crowd of his peers and supporters, showcased Valiant’s versatility and vocal talent.

He delivered live renditions of his popular tracks, including “Lumbah”, “Mad Out”, and “Expensive”. Each song resonated with the audience, showcasing his ability to connect with his fans.

Reflecting on the evening, Valiant expressed his gratitude to his fans and fellow artistes, stating:

Performing acoustically for the first time at TacBar was an incredible experience. The energy from the crowd was electric, and sharing the stage with Stalk Ashley, Armanii, Zidii, and the talented band was a true honour. I can’t wait to continue this journey and share more music with you all.

One of the highlights of the evening came when the recording artiste joined forces with fellow dancehall act Stalk Ashley, for a rendition of his hit single “Narcissistic”.

Adding to the excitement, Valiant welcomed rising artiste Armanii to the stage. Known for his track “Dunce Barbie” and more, Armanii brought his unique flair to the event, further elevating the energy in the room.

Recording artistes Valiant and Stalk Ashley perform at TacBar on Wednesday night.

However, not to be outdone, Zidii, the mastermind behind the viral sensation “Formula”, made a guest appearance, captivating the audience with his charismatic stage presence and delivery.

For the acoustic experience, Valiant was backed by a talented band, comprising decorated touring musicians who have played for the likes of Romain Virgo, Koffee, and others.