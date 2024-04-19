Vendor hit with buggery charge re girlfriend during intimate moment Loop Jamaica

Forty-two-year-old Dwayne Walcott, a vendor of Castle Heights, St Andrew, was charged with buggery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an incident at his home on Tuesday, March 26.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Walcott and the complainant, with whom he had an intimate relationship, got into an argument.

However, the two later engaged in sexual activities, during which it is alleged that Walcott sexually assaulted her.

The complainant ran from the house, but was reportedly chased and hit on the head by the now accused man, and was later pushed into a gully.

The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for a fractured skull and paralysis.

An investigation was launched by the police, and Walcott was subsequently arrested, and was charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is being finalised for him.