Vendor hit with buggery charge re girlfriend during intimate moment Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Vendor hit with buggery charge re girlfriend during intimate moment Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica 4-H Clubs embarks on regional food security initiative

14-y-o implicated in fatal stabbing at Irwin High now in custody

Vendor charged with buggery re girlfriend during intimate moment

Pepsi touts ‘new beats, same JamaICan Flava’ campaign

Injured Haaland is a doubt for Man City’s FA Cup semi against Chelsea

Man United overhaul under Ratcliffe extends to new technical director

Man United player Garnacho apologises for liking Ten Hag criticism

Something ‘new’ mixed into that Dough Jamaica batter!

Hansle Parchment to open season at Xiamen Diamond League on Saturday

Second extension of DPP’s tenure unconstitutional, rules Full Court 

Friday Apr 19

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Forty-two-year-old Dwayne Walcott, a vendor of Castle Heights, St Andrew, was charged with buggery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an incident at his home on Tuesday, March 26.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Walcott and the complainant, with whom he had an intimate relationship, got into an argument.

However, the two later engaged in sexual activities, during which it is alleged that Walcott sexually assaulted her.

The complainant ran from the house, but was reportedly chased and hit on the head by the now accused man, and was later pushed into a gully.

The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for a fractured skull and paralysis.

An investigation was launched by the police, and Walcott was subsequently arrested, and was charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is being finalised for him.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica 4-H Clubs embarks on regional food security initiative

Jamaica News

14-y-o implicated in fatal stabbing at Irwin High now in custody

Jamaica News

Vendor charged with buggery re girlfriend during intimate moment

More From

Jamaica News

Suspended fireman fighting to be reinstated after knife conviction

Firefighter Shaquille Ashley, who has been suspended from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) since 2019, is trying, unsuccessfully, to be reinstated.
In October 2019, while on his way to work, Ashley,

Jamaica News

See also

Second extension of DPP’s tenure unconstitutional, rules Full Court 

… court gives reasons for ruling

Jamaica News

St James schoolboy fatally stabbed by schoolmate

The St James police are investigating the stabbing death of 15-year-old Raniel Plummer, reportedly by his 14-year-old school mate in Granville, St James, on Thursday.
The boy was stabbed outside th

Jamaica News

Cops bag 2 guns in separate incidents in close proximity on Thursday

The police seized two 9mm pistols in separate incidents within close proximity within only a few hours on Thursday.
One man has been taken into custody in relation to one of the incidents.
In th

Jamaica News

Digicel says thanks for 23 years 

Digital operator puts customers, employees in focus with anniversary gifts

Entertainment

US visa fees for international artistes increased by 250%

Performing in the US for international artistes just got a lot more complicated.
On April 1, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services instituted a 250 per cent visa fee increase for g

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols