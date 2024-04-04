Victims in St Ann three-vehicle crash identified Loop Jamaica

Victims in St Ann three-vehicle crash identified Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
4 killed and over 20 injured in St Ann road crashes over last 4 days

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Investigators from the St Ann Traffic Department are probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision that claimed the life of two men and a woman on the Dunns River main road in the parish on Wednesday, April 4.

Dead are: 41-year-old Robert Muir, 55-year-old, Christopher White and 42-year-old Kareen Browning all of Beacon Hill, Thompson Pen in St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, three vehicles were travelling in an Easterly direction along the Dunns River main road, St. Ann. The driver of a White Range Rover which was proceeding in the opposite direction, reportedly failed to keep left, and collided with all three oncoming vehicles.

The police were summoned and on arrival, the injured persons, who sustained multiple injuries, were assisted to the hospital, where Muir, White and Browning were pronounced dead.

Investigations continue into the incident.

