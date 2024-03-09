Violence erupts in section of St Andrew North; 48 hour curfew imposed Loop Jamaica

Violence erupts in section of St Andrew North; 48 hour curfew imposed
Park Lane and Red Hills Road among listed areas

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in the communities of Park Lane and 100 Lane along Red Hills Road, Kingston 19 in the St. Andrew North area.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 07 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 09.

The boundaries of the curfew are: North: From the intersection with Red Hills Road and Pennant Terrace to the intersection of Pennant Drive and Pennant Terrace about 219 metres East: Along Pennant Drive from the intersection with Pennant Terrace to the intersection with Whitehall Avenue is about 261 metres.

South: Along Whitehall Avenue from the intersection with Pennant Drive to the intersection with Red Hills Road is about 370 metres. West: Along Red Hills Road from the intersection with Whitehall Avenue to the intersection with Pennant Terrace is about 315 metres.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

