Woman who allegedly stole 11-day-old baby at KPH now charged Loop Jamaica

A child-stealing charge has been laid against 40-year-old Sushana Greenfield of Oxford Street in Kingston Central in relation to an incident on the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in downtown Kingston on Monday, March 11.

Reports from the Denham Town police were that about 10:05 am, Greenfield approached the mother of the child, who is wheelchair-bound, and offered to assist her with the baby.

The mother subsequently handed her the baby and while talking, Greenfield reportedly left, claiming that she would return momentarily.

The mother attempted to stop her, but she allegedly left with the baby and did not return.

A report was made to the police, and the compound was checked, but there were no signs of the infant or Greenfield.

Later the same day at about 3:35 pm, the police, acting on information, went to North Humberland Lane in Dunkirk, Kingston 16, where the baby girl and Greenfield were found.

Greenfield was subsequently arrested, and was charged on Tuesday, March 12.

A court date is being finalised for her.