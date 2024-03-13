Woman who allegedly stole 11-day-old baby at KPH now charged Loop Jamaica

Woman who allegedly stole 11-day-old baby at KPH now charged
Woman who allegedly stole 11-day-old baby at KPH now charged

7 hrs ago

Little Kimoya Robe who was stolen from her mother on the compound of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) on Monday and found by the police later the same day.

A child-stealing charge has been laid against 40-year-old Sushana Greenfield of Oxford Street in Kingston Central in relation to an incident on the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in downtown Kingston on Monday, March 11.

Reports from the Denham Town police were that about 10:05 am, Greenfield approached the mother of the child, who is wheelchair-bound, and offered to assist her with the baby.

The mother subsequently handed her the baby and while talking, Greenfield reportedly left, claiming that she would return momentarily.

The mother attempted to stop her, but she allegedly left with the baby and did not return.

A report was made to the police, and the compound was checked, but there were no signs of the infant or Greenfield.

Later the same day at about 3:35 pm, the police, acting on information, went to North Humberland Lane in Dunkirk, Kingston 16, where the baby girl and Greenfield were found.

Greenfield was subsequently arrested, and was charged on Tuesday, March 12.

A court date is being finalised for her.

Woman who allegedly stole 11-day-old baby at KPH now charged

A child-stealing charge has been laid against 40-year-old Sushana Greenfield of Oxford Street in Kingston Central in relation to an incident on the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in downtown Kingston

Income tax threshold moves to $1.7m from $1.5m – Clarke

The income tax threshold has been increased to $1.7 million from $1.5 million effective April 1.
This means Pay As You Earn (PAYE) workers will not pay income tax on the first $1.7 million that the

Councillor Andrew Swaby sworn in as new mayor of Kingston

Councillor for the Vineyard Town Division in St Andrew South Eastern, Andrew Swaby, was on today sworn in as the new mayor of Kingston.
He succeeds Councillor for the Seivwright Gardens Division in

Dr Kevin Blake is Jamaica’s next police commissioner 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Kevin Blake has been confirmed as Jamaica’s next Commissioner of Police.
The appointment takes effect Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
The announcement was made by

