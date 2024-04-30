Scholarship launched to honour oldest Jamaican college graduate Loop Jamaica

The Violet N. Edwards Scholarship Committee has announced the availability of three full academic scholarships for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Jamaica.

Valued at $400,000 each, these scholarships are a testament to their commitment to supporting exceptional students in their pursuit of higher education, the committee said.

Established in honour of Edwards, the oldest Jamaican to have graduated from college in 2022 at the remarkable age of 96, the scholarship embodies the spirit of determination, perseverance, and community engagement. With the aim of empowering future generations, the scholarship not only covers full tuition but also includes a stipend for each recipient, allowing them to excel in their academic endeavours.

Interested candidates should apply for the scholarship starting May 1, 2024, at the Office of Student Financing, UWI, Mona. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria and the application process are on the website of the office.

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of Violet N Edwards by offering these prestigious scholarships to deserving students,” said Vernon Derby, the local coordinator in Jamaica for the Violet N Edwards Scholarship. “This scholarship represents more than just financial support; it is a recognition of dedication, resilience, and the potential to make a positive impact on society.”

Heading the scholarship committee is US Attorney Everett A. Smith, Esq., who stated, “It is an honour to be part of an initiative that celebrates academic excellence and invests in the future leaders of Jamaica. We look forward to receiving applications from talented individuals who embody the values of the scholarship.”