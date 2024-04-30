CIBC continues to champion Math Olympiad Loop Jamaica

CIBC Caribbean Jamaica reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to educational excellence by continuing its support for the Mathematical Olympiads in Jamaica. With a longstanding partnership, the bank remained dedicated to fostering a culture of mathematical brilliance and academic achievement.

A standout moment in the Math Olympiads was the exceptional performance of grade four AISK student William Lei, who surpassed expectations by achieving the top score in the grade 6 exam during the junior leg of the competition. Lei’s achievement underscored the significance of initiatives like the Math Olympiads in nurturing and showcasing young talent.

“This collaboration underscored our enduring commitment to supporting educational initiatives that empower Jamaica’s youth,” remarked Douglas Cupidon, Director of Corporate Credit, Sovereigns & Financial Institutions, speaking on behalf of CIBC. “Through years of sponsorship, we witnessed the transformative impact of the Math Olympiads in shaping future leaders and driving academic excellence.”

Committed to nurturing talent and promoting STEM education, CIBC’s sponsorship ensured the seamless execution of the Math Olympiads. The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus, led by the Department of Mathematics hosts both the Senior and Junior Mathematical Olympiad national competitions annually.