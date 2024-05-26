12 injured after Qatar Airways jet hits turbulence on flight to Dublin Loop Jamaica

12 injured after Qatar Airways jet hits turbulence on flight to Dublin
12 injured after Qatar Airways jet hits turbulence on flight to Dublin

World News
A Qatar airways plane lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Sept. 25, 2023. Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday May 26, 2024 hit turbulence, airport authorities said. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

LONDON (AP) — Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said.

Dublin Airport said in a statement that flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely as scheduled before 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).

It said that upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department, “due to six passengers and six crew … reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.”

Qatar Airways said in a statement that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention.”

The incident came five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

While turbulence-related fatalities are rare, injuries have piled up over the years. Some meteorologists and aviation analysts note that reports of turbulence encounters also have been increasing, and point to the potential impacts that climate change may have on flying conditions.

