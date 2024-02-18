Home
Local
Local
Loop Breakfast Bites: Gun shipments, skeletal remains, cops set goal Loop Jamaica
15 year-old boy dies after falling from bus in PNP motorcade Loop Jamaica
Cops find over $5m in ‘discarded’ purse during raid in Franklyn Town Loop Jamaica
Caribbean
Caribbean
Former BVI Premier Faces Life In Prison Sentence
ExxonMobil Plans Offshore Oil Exploration Despite Venezuela’s Past Incursions
Trinidad Cop Jailed For Raping Daughter
Entertainment
Entertainment
Young Thug Fans React To YSL Attorney Arrested On Gang Charges
‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Tops US Box Office With $46 Million Haul
Vybz Kartel’s Appeal Verdict Expected By May 2024, Lawyers Against Retrial
Travel
Travel
Experience ‘Jamaica’s Vibe Getaway’ With Blue Diamond Resorts: Honoring the King of Reggae
Caribbean Travel News And Deals This Week
Caribbean Travel: News & Hot Deals This Week
Business
Business
Bahamian Government Plans Tax Reforms Affecting Cruise Lines’ Private Islands
USVI Population Numbers Revealed: Key Demographic Insights
Guyana Aims To Capitalize On Carbon Credits
PR News
World
World
Lullaby uses neuroscience to help traumatized Syrian children fall asleep
At least 35 killed after falling into stepwell in Indian temple
Lullaby uses neuroscience to help traumatized Syrian children fall asleep
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Lying witness results in hospital porter being freed of gun charges Loop Jamaica
Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny Loop Jamaica
Reading
15 year-old boy dies after falling from bus in PNP motorcade Loop Jamaica
Share
Tweet
February 19, 2024
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Lying witness results in hospital porter being freed of gun charges Loop Jamaica
Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny Loop Jamaica
Local News
Loop Breakfast Bites: Gun shipments, skeletal remains, cops set goal Loop Jamaica
Local News
Cops find over $5m in ‘discarded’ purse during raid in Franklyn Town Loop Jamaica
Local News
Newsmaker: Anticipation high re pending Privy Council ruling on Kartel Loop Jamaica
15 year-old boy dies after falling from bus in PNP motorcade Loop Jamaica
5 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
15 year-old boy dies after falling from bus in PNP motorcade Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on:
Jamaica News Loop News
A 15-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after falling from a bus that was part of a large People’s National Party (PNP) motorcade that toured several divisions in the Portmore Municipality.
The incident happened shortly before 6 pm as the motorc
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.