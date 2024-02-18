15 year-old boy dies after falling from bus in PNP motorcade Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
15 year-old boy dies after falling from bus in PNP motorcade Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A 15-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after falling from a bus that was part of a large People’s National Party (PNP) motorcade that toured several divisions in the Portmore Municipality.

The incident happened shortly before 6 pm as the motorc

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols